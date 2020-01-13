Sue Whiteside
Sue Whiteside was born in San Antonio, Texas, on Feb. 2, 1941, and graduated high school in Tyler, Texas.
She earned a master’s from ETSU and she taught high school classes and sponsored cheerleaders in Safford.
In east Texas, worked many years as an LPC in mental health facilities, and developed and she worked at the first HIV addiction treatment facility. She retired in Truth or Consequences, N.M., at age 74.
She participated in many community activities and taught yoga three times a week. She was so loved, as she touched many, and will be missed by all.
She passed Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Cruces, N.M.
She was preceded in death by: her son, Jon Duncan; parents, Willy and Hazel Weldon; and sisters, Diane Weldon and Sandra Wilson.
Sue was survived by: her daughter, Cheri Boerner; grandchildren, Halee Boerner and Doug Gammill; two great-grandkids; and sister, Cheryl Carroll.
