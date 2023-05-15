Susan Ann Holladay (Rogers)

Susan Ann Holladay (Rogers), 84, passed away May 10th, 2023, at her home in Tucson, AZ. Memorial services will be Saturday, June 17th at 1:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 700 North Bonanza Ave, Tucson AZ 85748. Interment at a later date in the Pima, AZ Cemetery.

Susan was born June 18th, 1938, in Safford, AZ to Joseph and Pearl Rogers. She attended grade school in Safford and graduated from Safford High School. In 1956 she was crowned Graham County Cotton Queen.

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Holladay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments