Susan Ann Holladay (Rogers), 84, passed away May 10th, 2023, at her home in Tucson, AZ. Memorial services will be Saturday, June 17th at 1:00pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building at 700 North Bonanza Ave, Tucson AZ 85748. Interment at a later date in the Pima, AZ Cemetery.
Susan was born June 18th, 1938, in Safford, AZ to Joseph and Pearl Rogers. She attended grade school in Safford and graduated from Safford High School. In 1956 she was crowned Graham County Cotton Queen.
On July 18th, 1956, Susan married Larry S. Holladay of Pima, AZ, in the Mesa Arizona LDS Temple. They have enjoyed sixty-seven wonderful years together. Throughout her life, Susan raised her children, provided loving daycare for others, and worked in the medical industry, excelling in her field of Medicare insurance billing.
Susan was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served faithfully with full dedication. She was an expert tailor who created beautiful attire for many proms, weddings and other occasions. Intrigued by genealogy, Susan researched and compiled many family trees for her friends and loved ones. In 1990, Susan served alongside Larry on a full-time mission in Portugal (Lisbon South) and the Cape Verde Islands. This experience served as a great source of happiness and joy in their lives and was the catalyst for uplifting stories and lifelong relationships.
Susan’s greatest joy was her family, whom she loved dearly and deeply. She is survived by her husband, Larry; her four children, Lisa (Dave) Thomas of Tucson, AZ, Rebecca (Jesse) McGee of Sahuarita, AZ, Elizabeth "Buffy" (James) Avers of Galena, MO, and Thomas (Jennifer) Holladay of Navasota, TX; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother Robert (Joyce) Rogers. Susan will be remembered fondly and greatly missed by her family and many friends.
