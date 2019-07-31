Susan Decker, of Safford, unexpectedly passed away July 24, 2019, at the age of 58. She was born Aug. 2, 1960, to parents Karl William Schade and Margaret Butler Schade in Morenci, joining brothers Karl Jr. and Michael.
Susan graduated from Safford High School in 1978 and soon after began working in the family business, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company. Later in life she became the president of the family business and was blessed to have children Jared and Tiana.
She loved her grandchildren and welcomed each of them with open arms. Susan enjoyed traveling with her friends and family and had a great love for rock and roll.
Susan is survived by: her children, Jared Decker and Tiana (Jose) Cruz; her mother, Margaret Schade; her grandchildren, Ilana Decker, Talia Decker and David Cruz; and her pet, Bradley.
She is preceded in death by: her father, Karl Schade Sr.; and her brothers, Karl Jr. and Michael Schade.
The family will hold a private memorial service, asks that you dress casual and please wear a rock and roll T-shirt. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
