Susan Mae Mullenaux Langley, a longtime resident of the Gila Valley, passed quietly into eternal life Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020, at the Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert, following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was 74.
Graveside memorial services for Susan will be conducted Saturday morning, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Cemetery.
