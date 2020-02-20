Suzann Ray Wright, 67, of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services for Suzann will be conducted Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Church Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Relief Society Room.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

Michelle Andrews, 50, of Gilbert and formerly of Safford, entered into rest early Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Chandler Regional Hospital.

A rosary and prayers will be offered Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Suzann Wright, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 21
Family will receive friends
Friday, February 21, 2020
9:00AM-9:45AM
Thatcher Church Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3610 West Church Street
Thatcher, AZ 85552
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Suzann's Family will receive friends begins.
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
Thatcher Church Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3610 West Church Street
Thatcher, AZ 85552
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Suzann's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments