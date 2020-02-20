Suzann Ray Wright, 67, of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Monday morning, Feb. 17, 2020, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services for Suzann will be conducted Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Church Street Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
Michelle Andrews, 50, of Gilbert and formerly of Safford, entered into rest early Tuesday morning, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Chandler Regional Hospital.
A rosary and prayers will be offered Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. The family will receive friends from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.