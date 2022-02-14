Purchase Access

Terese Darlene Rose, affectionately known as Teri, a long-time resident of the Gila Valley, entered into rest Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Tucson Medical Center. She was 71.

Services for Teri are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

