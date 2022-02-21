We gave our mother Terese “Teri” Darlene Rose back to God on February 10, 2022, at the age of 71. Teri was born on December 5, 1950, in Port Clinton, Ohio to Riley and Dora (Nason) Williams.
Teri spent most of her life in northern Ohio, living in the towns of Oak Harbor, Port Clinton, and Fremont. She was a wonderful homemaker and a proud mother to her two daughters and three stepchildren. She was a proud Toussaint’er who could out-fish anyone who dared to challenge her.
In 2007, she followed her children and grandchildren to Arizona landing in Safford and eventually taking up residence in Thatcher. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. She was a positive influence in each of their lives. She would attend all their activities and taught all of them to sew, crochet, and quilt.
Some of her proudest achievements were graduating with a certificate in Computer Technology from Terra Technical College in Fremont, Ohio. When she arrived in Arizona, she continued her educational pursuits at Eastern Arizona College, winning blue ribbons at the county fair for her crafts, crocheting, and quilts. She was skilled in canning, baking, and kickin’ butt in Pig-Rummy as well.
Teri was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She took her endowments seriously and lived by the teachings of the gospel. She strived to emulate her Father in Heaven with the small things she would do for others. Teri loved to laugh and had a positive outlook on life. She touched the lives of countless friends, family, and young people.
Teri was preceded in death by: her parents, Riley and Dora Williams; her brother, Dan Williams; and her sister, Margaret Hurst. She is survived by: her brother, Tim Williams; sisters, Connie Hammer, and Susan Hurst; daughters, Brandy Barnes (Bate), Sara Camarillo (Drue); step-children, Danielle Shaefer (Matt), Scott Rose, and Amber Salinas (John); and her 18 grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
We welcome friends and family to a viewing that will be conducted Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home, 1940 S. 20th Ave. in Safford, AZ. A 1:00 p.m. luncheon, in her honor, will follow at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 3610 W Church St., Thatcher, AZ. Teri will be laid to rest at a later time in Ohio.
