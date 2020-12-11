Terry Joe Bingham
Terry Joe Bingham was the second of three sons, Glen being several years older and Danny being several years younger. Terry was born July 30, 1934, to Reed Smoot Bingham and Elizabeth Jane Root in Safford, Arizona, where he lived all his life.
After high school, Terry attended Eastern Arizona Community College and played football until he suffered a knee injury. When he was 19, he served in the New England States as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Terry married Connie Rae Swenson on June 21, 1961. Terry held many church callings throughout his life including Bishop, Stake President, Stake Mission President, a member of the first Temple Presidency in the Gila Valley Arizona Temple and Stake Patriarch.
Terry farmed with his older brother, Glen, for most of his adult life and could often be found standing along the ditch bank talking to Ray Gonzales, his favorite work hand, or other local farmers, solving the world’s problems. Terry was elected to the board of supervisors for Graham County for two terms totaling eight years before serving in the Palmyra New York Temple mission with Connie, his eternal companion.
Some of his favorite times were having Sunday evening dessert with his posterity while sitting on his porch watching the kids play, talking and listening to all the week’s events.
Terry and Connie enjoyed several summers camping on Mount Graham, holding hands as they hiked to the cabins to visit friends. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, concerts and animal shows as much as possible even though his eyesight had failed, and Connie had to give him a play-by-play account of each activity.
After the event he would give them a hug and tell them how proud he was of them and what a good job they had done. He never forgot any of our names, we were all lovingly known as Sis, Son, Sweetheart, Partner or Hun.
Terry was preceded in death by: his father, Reed; mother, Elizabeth; and brother and sister-in-law, Glen and Verma Bingham.
He is survived by: Connie, his loving wife of 59 years; his brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Carol Bingham; his sister-in-law, Linda and brother-in-law Earl Morcomb; his children, Ty and Tawna Bingham, Cheryl and Brian Nielsen, Tami and Terry Johnson, Sandi Gonzalez, Trent and Susan Bingham, Jolea Taylor and Jared and Brooke Bingham; 29 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.
Terry was a man that truly exemplified the true love of Christ, honor, integrity, respect, humility, hard work, unconditional love, and family patriarch. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Terry Joe entered life eternal Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 86.
Funeral services for Terry Joe will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center.
Concluding family graveside services will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Friday evening, Dec. 11, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday afternoon, Dec. 12, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.