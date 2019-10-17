Terry Marett Lunt, 77, of Duncan, entered into eternal life early Sunday morning, Oct. 6, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services for Terry will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duncan Stake Center by Bishop Jayce Lunt, of the Duncan Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Virden Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, Oct. 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Duncan Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.