Terry William Lawson
Terry William Lawson, of Safford, also known as “Sarge,” passed into eternity Dec. 4, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born June 5, 1938, in Jamestown, N.Y., to Truman Cornelius Lawson and Virginia Martinsen Lawson.
Terry graduated from Tempe High School in 1956. He enlisted in the United States Army in Phoenix and served from 1956 until 1976. During his time in the service, he was a ranger and a master parachutist. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam.
After his honorable discharge, he began working with the Department of Corrections. Terry was proud of the fact that, in 1983, he was the oldest person to graduate from the Law Enforcement Academy at age 44.
Following his career as a Police Officer, he then decided to attend Eastern Arizona College as a student and also as a certified instructor. And, finally, he was a sign painter and artist his entire life.
He married Billie M. Mills on Dec. 26, 1956, and together they raised their children: Terry Wayne, Kelly Ann and Brian Keith.
Terry has always been friendly, outgoing and honest, and is remembered that way as well by all of his friends.
Terry is survived by: his loving wife, Billie Lawson; his children, Terry Wayne Lawson and Kelly Ann (Scott) Yates; three of his four grandchildren, T.J. French, Brian K. Lawson II and Randel T. Lawson; and, finally, his eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Tommy, Kyra, Austin, Kyrstin, Lawson, Rebekah and Emily.
He is preceded in death by: his son, Brian Keith Lawson; his granddaughter, Brenda Elaine French; and his parents, Truman C. Lawson and Virginia O. Werhan.
A viewing for Terry was held Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel. Interment followed in the Safford Cemetery, with military honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
Arrangements were under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.