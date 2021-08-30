Theodore Daniel Resur, age 76 and a resident of York Valley, passed into the eternities in the evening of Aug. 26, 2021, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center.

Services for Dan are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

