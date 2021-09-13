Theresa Fay Scisson Sep 13, 2021 Sep 13, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theresa Fay Scisson, of Safford, entered into rest Thursday evening, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. She was 68.Services for Mrs. Scisson are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Scisson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theresa Fay Scisson Condolence Arrangement Date Funeral Home Graham Regional Medical Center Rest Load comments Most Popular Former employee files federal lawsuit against Greenlee County Memo about law enforcement investigations causing questions Local businesses react to federal vaccine mandate SHS Class of 2006 hosting reunion/fundraiser Farmers and ranchers may love the rain, but so do creepy crawlies Daniel Rios Thatcher Eagles now 3-0 with win against Pima Roughriders Earnest (Ernie) P. Maldonado Francisco Martinez Oñate Safford man accused of sexually abusing child over four years Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists