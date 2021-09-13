Theresa Fay Scisson, of Safford, entered into rest Thursday evening, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. She was 68.

Services for Mrs. Scisson are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

