Theva Lucille Goodner, of Duncan, passed Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Kingman, being reunited with her husband Bruce. Lucille was 90.

Funeral services for Lucille are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Theva Goodner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments