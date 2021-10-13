Theva Lucille Goodner Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Theva Lucille Goodner, of Duncan, passed Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in Kingman, being reunited with her husband Bruce. Lucille was 90.Funeral services for Lucille are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Theva Goodner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lucille Funeral Service Condolence Funeral Home Duncan Bruce Arrangement Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Victim found Saturday likely struck and killed by vehicle New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Pearl Irene Hernandez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Three minutes with...Mandi Moffett Claudia VerLynn McGuire McEuen COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Safford man dies in accident Sign up for our email newsletters