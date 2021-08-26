Thomas Arrellin Gallegos, of Safford, was taken away from his loving family and entered into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. He was 73.
Tommy was born to Dominga Arrellin Gallegos and Francisco DeLao Gallegos in Thatcher, Arizona, on Dec. 21, 1947. He attended Thatcher schools.
Tommy met his future wife, Patricia Carolyn Luna, the summer of 1966 and they married April 8, 1967. They had four children: Ronald Thomas, Melissa Johnette, Rebecca Suzanne, and Sara Elizabeth.
He was predeceased by: their daughter, Rebecca; parents, Dominga and Francisco; sisters, Georgetta Tellez and Margaret Dominguez; his brother, Joe Gallegos.
Left to mourn are: his wife of 54 years, Patricia; his son, Ronnie; daughters, Melissa (Mel Porter) and Sara (Rick Aparicio, Jr.); grandchildren, Lane Porter, Kyle Porter, Josh Porter (Elia Osgood), Wesleigh Porter, Nick Porter, Hunter Gallegos (Avona Montaño), Matthew Aparicio, Lukas Gallegos and Emaliegh Gallegos; great-grandchildren, Jazmine Porter, Kelsey Porter, Avianna Aparicio, Charlotte Porter and Alijah James Gallegos.
A rosary and prayers for Tommy will be offered Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.”
Family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., also at the Vining Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Tommy’s funeral expenses at the Vining Funeral Home.