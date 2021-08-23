Thomas Arrellin Gallegos, of Safford, entered into the arms of our Lord, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. He was 73.

A rosary and prayers for Tommy will be offered Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."

Family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., also at the Vining Funeral Home.

