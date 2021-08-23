Thomas Arrellin Gallegos Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Arrellin Gallegos, of Safford, entered into the arms of our Lord, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. He was 73.A rosary and prayers for Tommy will be offered Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley."Family will receive friends Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., also at the Vining Funeral Home.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.comArrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Gallegos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thomas Arrellin Gallegos Christianity Rosary Condolence Funeral Home Prayer Lord Arm Load comments Most Popular Morenci man confesses to molesting two girls Duncan Town Council hires interim manager Fort Thomas Apaches hand Duncan 48-30 loss School districts settle water disputes with Gila River Indian Community Danny Camargo Basteen resigns again, town clerk terminated Richard C. Lucas Gila Monsters hard at work preparing for upcoming season Clifton loses another resident to COVID-19; vaccine clinic scheduled for Saturday UPDATED: Body of missing girl found; volunteers rescued Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists