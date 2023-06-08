Thomas Brierley

Tom Brierley, of Globe, AZ, formerly of Central, AZ and Solvang, CA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 24, 2023, just shy of his 89th birthday.

Tom was born in Los Angeles, CA. He attended California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where his love for agriculture grew. While in charge of the hay crew on the E-Bar-L Ranch in Montana, he met his future wife of 64 years, Nancy, who was working on the ranch with the “dude” guests. They married in 1959 in Santa Barbara and later worked on and managed farms and ranches in Nevada and California before farming in Solvang, and then “retiring” to their own hay business in Safford, AZ. They raised 2 children in Solvang: Paul (Kathy) Brierley and Joan (Mike) Klinger, who gave them 5 grandchildren that carry on Tom’s legacy. Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Joan.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Brierley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments