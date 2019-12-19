Thomas Eugene Sollars Sr.

Thomas Eugene Sollars Sr., 86, passed into eternity in Chandler on Dec. 11, 2019.

Services for Thomas will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Old Pima Chapel, beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m., with Bishop Than Ashby conducting. Interment will be in the Pima Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.

Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Sollars, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 21
Viewing
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:00AM-10:45AM
Old LDS Pima Chapel
49 N 100 W
Pima, AZ 85543
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Viewing begins.
Dec 21
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
11:00AM
Old LDS Pima Chapel
49 N 100 W
Pima, AZ 85543
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 21
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, December 21, 2019
12:00AM
Pima Cemetery
W. 800 S. Street
Pima, AZ 85543
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Interment following funeral service begins.

Tags

Load comments