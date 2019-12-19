Thomas Eugene Sollars Sr.
Thomas Eugene Sollars Sr., 86, passed into eternity in Chandler on Dec. 11, 2019.
Services for Thomas will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Old Pima Chapel, beginning with a viewing at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11 a.m., with Bishop Than Ashby conducting. Interment will be in the Pima Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Gila Valley Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.