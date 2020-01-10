Thomas Jon Diddio passed away Jan. 8, 2020, in Morenci at the age of 38. He was born Jan. 15, 1981, in Hackensack, N.J., to Frank Anthony and Judith Doppio Diddio, with siblings Laurie, Michael, and his stepsiblings Debra and Michael.
Thomas attended schools in Deming, N.M., and married his one true love, Alison Rodriguez in Duncan on Nov. 3, 2006. The couple settled in Duncan where he began working as a semi-truck driver. He truly loved to drive his semi. They were soon blessed with a son, Michael Ryan.
One of his favorite sayings was from Lane Frost, “Don’t be afraid to go after what you want to do, and what you want to be, but don’t be afraid to be willing to pay the price.” If you asked him how he was he would always say “just peachy.”
Thomas is survived by: his loving wife, Alison; his son, Michael; his parents, Diane Diddio, and Daniel and Alice Rodriguez; his siblings, Laurie (Joel), Debra (Ronnie), Michael, Danielle (Daniel), Daniel (Kaylee); his nephews, Casper, Matthew, Manuel Jeremiah, Nathan, Liam and Noah; his nieces, Brianna, Katelin and Dusty Rose; and his pets, Bella and Molly.
He is preceded in death by: his parents, Frank and Judy Diddio, and Michale Diddio; his grandparents; the Diddios and the Doppios.
A funeral service for Thomas will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
