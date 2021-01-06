Thomas Kae Johnson
Thomas Kae Johnson, 80, of Thatcher, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ. Thomas was born on Sept. 1, 1940, in Lake Park, Iowa to Cecil and Lorraine Johnson, with siblings DeVere, Alan, Janice, Jil, and Andrew.
Thomas went to school in Round Lake, Minnesota and graduated in 1958. Thomas served in the Minnesota National Guard. Thomas married the love of his life, Becky on Nov. 21, 1992. Together they shared a nicely blended family, Lonnie, Tim, Terry, Shannon (also known to everyone as “Sis”).
Thomas enjoyed golfing, fishing, railing, traveling and always looked forward to a good game of cards. He also enjoyed playing tricks on his wife, Becky and loved giving Twinkies to his granddaughter Kendyl. He was a very kind and generous man, and a hard worker.
Thomas was very active and extremely committed to his community. He also belonged to the National Automobile Dealer Association for nine years, where he was named the “Time Dealer of the Year’’ in 2015. He belonged to the Arizona Automobile Dealer Association for 43 years, was the Past President of Graham County Chamber of Commerce, and was the Vice Chair 2020 for Mount Graham Regional Medical Center District Governing Board. Tom served from 1990 until his passing. He was a long-standing member of the Safford Elks Club, a member of the American Legion, and a past member of the Safford Rotary and Safford Lion’s Clubs. He generously gave and supported the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Graham County Fair.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife Becky Johnson, his children, Tim, Terry and “Sis”, his siblings, Alan (Fran) Johnson of Colorado, Janice Lennon of Iowa, Jil (Bruce) Clarkson of Minnesota and Andrew (Monica) Johnson of Wisconsin, 10 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Lorraine Johnson, his sibling DeVere (Kaye) Johnson and his daughter Johnna Johnson. His son Lonnie Johnson passed just five days after Thomas died.
Funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at Safford Cemetery. A live stream was available for those who couldn’t attend on McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel Facebook Page. Interment followed in the Safford Municipal Cemetery II.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.