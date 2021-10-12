Thomas Lucero, Jr. Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Updated 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thomas Lucero Jr., 80, of Safford quietly passed away on Oct. 11, 2021.Viewing will be held 5 p.m.-7 p.m.. Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.The mass is at 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with interment at Safford Cemetery.Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com. To send flowers to the family of Thomas Lucero, Jr., please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Oct 18 Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 18, 2021 11:00AM St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church 311 Central Avenue Safford, AZ 85546 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins. Tags Thomas Lucero Jr. Interment Funeral Chapel Worship Viewing Caldwell Safford Cemetery Los Lunas St. Mass Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Victim found Saturday likely struck and killed by vehicle New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Pearl Irene Hernandez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Three minutes with...Mandi Moffett Claudia VerLynn McGuire McEuen COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Safford man dies in accident Sign up for our email newsletters