Thomas Lucero Jr., 80, of Safford quietly passed away on Oct. 11, 2021.

Viewing will be held 5 p.m.-7 p.m.. Rosary at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.

The mass is at 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with interment at Safford Cemetery.

Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas Lucero, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, October 18, 2021
11:00AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
311 Central Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Load comments