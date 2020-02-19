Thomas Rex Jaggers, 78, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Vernon. He was born March 17, 1941, in El Paso, Texas, the son of Thomas Medlin Jaggers and Elsie Ruth Powell Jaggers.
Tom spent his early years in Las Cruces, N.M., later serving his country in the United States Army, being stationed in Germany.
He met his future wife, Karen Anderson, in Austin, Texas. They were married in San Gabriel, Texas, on May 31, 1969. Their daughter, Jena Ruth, was born the following year in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tom operated gas stations and, after attending trade school, ran his own refrigeration business in New Mexico. He moved several times in Arizona, but spent the last two years living in Vernon.
He had many interests, including ventriloquism as an early hobby. He always had animals — from a monkey to flying squirrels to rabbits with many others in between. Tom was a Studebaker enthusiast and collected cameras. He liked to drive through New Mexico and Colorado taking pictures. He fished and hunted but did not get to do it as often as he liked. He spent effort on building a money order business but did not complete it.
He was very generous; sharing what he had with those in need and had a heart for children, supporting child charities such as St. Jude’s, Smile Train and Child Fund. Tom had a collection of bibles and especially liked to listen to the book of Revelation on his CDs.
Tom is survived by: his wife, Karen Elizabeth Anderson Jaggers, of Vernon; daughter, Jena Ruth Blackburn, of Avondale; grandchildren, Tim Blackburn and Jacob Blackburn; and sister, Leta Rae Morrison.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Welcome Home Baptist Church, #26 County Road N3099, Vernon, with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Show Low Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Tom’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.