Timothy Patrick McElyea Mitchell

Timothy was born May 13, 1991 in Safford, Arizona and went to be with Jesus October 5, 2022 at Oro Valley Hospital, Arizona after battling blood clots, pneumonia and heart problems for almost a year due to having covid last fall.
Tim had a sweet and gentle spirit and was loved by everyone that knew him. He went to school in Safford and graduated from Safford High. He loved working at Main Street Cafe while living in Safford and at Sage Ceramics in Tucson after moving to Sahuarita.
Tim loved to bowl, dance and play basketball with his friends. He loved music and watching movies. He loved animals and was always gentle and kind. All of his nieces and nephews loved their Uncle Tim and he enjoyed spending time with them as well as his Papa and his brothers.
We all have wonderful memories of Tim, and although we miss him, we know that he is happy, whole and we will see him again.
Tim is survived by his mother, Victoria McElyea Mitchell; grandfather (Papa) C.W. McElyea and wife, Sally; brothers, Matthew (Tina), Jacob (Randi), and Samuel (Christina); six nieces and eight nephews; numerous cousins and other relatives; and very special friend, Ari Torres.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 5, in Sahuarita, Arizona.
