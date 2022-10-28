Timothy Patrick McElyea Mitchell

Timothy Patrick McElyea Mitchell

Timothy was born May 13, 1991 in Safford, Arizona and went to be with Jesus October 5, 2022 at Oro Valley Hospital, Arizona after battling blood clots, pneumonia and heart problems for almost a year due to having covid last fall.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments