Tomi Pyrl Worrall
Tomi Pyrl (Brashear; Long) Worrall, 85, of Cedaredge, CO and formerly of Safford, AZ for 37 years, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, to be rewarded with eternal rest, on September 4, 2020 in Cedaredge, CO.
Tomi was born in Wichita Falls, TX, on May 28, 1935, to Myrl Kencheloe and Robbie L. (Holland) Brashear.
Tomi lived in many different places over the course of her life, including: Bremerton, WA; Florence, Coolidge, Picacho, Marana, Tucson, and Safford, AZ; Texarkana, TX, and was living in Cedaredge, CO at the time of her passing.
Tomi lived her life to the fullest as a wife, homemaker, mother, granny, and great-granny. She also worked as a semi-truck driver with her late husband, John, and as an accountant in Safford at both TG & Y and at the medical practice of the late Dr. Ernest M. Forgach.
In Tomi’s later years she continued to keep her mind sharp, as a decades-long member of The Mensa Society, by working crossword puzzles, and when gathered with family, playing Scrabble, Boggle, Yahtzee, as well as various card and domino games.
Tomi was also very skillful at sewing, knitting, and especially crocheting. Her extended family enjoy many of her beautifully crafted works.
Mostly, Tomi lived out her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, reading her Bible and numerous daily devotionals. For many years she faithfully and regularly attended church services, but as her health made it increasingly difficult to do so, she began watching multiple services on television. Two of her favorites were Dr. David Jeremiah and Dr. Alistair Begg.
Tomi was preceded in death by her husband, John Richard Worrall (11/27/2017), her oldest sister, Betty Ann Maucini, older brother Robert “Bob” Myrl Brashear, and her grandson, Michael Alexander “Alex” Clark.
She is survived by her children: Onita L. Clark, of Chandler, AZ, Vicki S. Cloud (Jim), of Cedaredge, CO, Bill E. Long, Jr., of Taft, CA, and Linda K. “Kathi” Renick (Bobby), of Rocky Mount, VA; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren as well as four step-children, 12 step-grandchildren, and six step-great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by: her older brother, Alfred “Al” A. Brashear (Mayre), of Christiana, TN, younger sisters, Carolyn Sue Roller (Bill), of Phoenix, AZ, and Linda L. Brashear, of Rifle, CO, and her youngest brother, Rodney E. “Pete” Brashear (Marie), of Folsom, CA, and many loved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be mailed to:
Onita Clark
729 N May St
Chandler, AZ 85226