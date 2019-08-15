Tommy Joe Borquez Jr.
Tommy Joe Borquez Jr., 48, of Safford, passed away Aug. 2, 2019.
A rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m., with eulogy at 10 a.m. and a memorial Mass celebrated by Father Jose Maria Corvera at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug 9, 2019, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Florence.
Tommy was born to Tommy Sr. and Laurie Borquez on Aug. 6, 1970, in Florence.
He was a heavy equipment mechanic. He was a family man, enjoying his time spent with his children and grandchildren. He was a handyman and was able to fix many things. He enjoyed sports, camping and cooking.
Left behind to cherish his memories are: his children, Vanessa, Tommy III, David and Matthew Borquez, all of Maricopa; his father, Tommy Borquez Sr., of Mesa; siblings, Denise Huggins, of Apple Valley, Calif., Tania Morgan, of Mesa, and Luis Borquez, of Florence; and seven grandchildren.
Heritage Coolidge Funeral Chapel was entrusted with arrangements.