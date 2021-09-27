Tony Steven Plantz, of Safford, entered into rest Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was 57.

Services for Tony are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Plantz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments