Travis C. Brewer, 93 passed away in the comfort of his home in Safford, Az. on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He was born on April 28, 1929, in Cleburne, Texas to the late Zelmer T. and Viola Lester Brewer.
After arriving in Arizona when he was 10 his parents divorced. He helped his mom pick cotton and helped his dad build railroad bridges. At 12 years of age, he left home and went to live with the Knight family in Ft. Thomas. He worked for them for room and board and helped on their farm, milking cows and such while continuing to go to school. At 14 he dropped out from school and bought himself a 1937 Ford V8-60 and headed to Phoenix. He went to work as a dishwasher and got promoted the next day to waiter, where he worked until he was 16. After seeing a poster that said “I Want You” at the local post office, he met with the recruiter and told him he wanted to be a Marine. Because he was too young to join at 16 his mom had his doctor change his birth certificate date so that he could enlist. He signed up for 2 years of service on December 7, 1945. He served in the US Marine Corps in World War II, spending most of his service in Japan and China and received an honorable discharged October 1947. After returning to Ft.Thomas he bought himself a 1947 Chevy Coupe. Then he went to see the high school principal and told him he wanted to finish his high school education. The principal agreed especially after finding out the military would use his G.I. allowance to benefit the school. Among other things they purchased new sporting uniforms and new desks. In 1949, at the age of 20 he graduated from Ft. Thomas High School as Valedictorian in his Class of 6. He continued his education at Eastern Arizona Junior College for a semester. He then worked on the pipeline from Tucson to Texas and learned the welding trade. In 1951 he began working for Phelps Dodge in Morenci. In 1955, during the strike he went on a blind date with Roberta Steele and was smitten. They were married a few months later on July 2 and had 2 children. After 42 years of loyal dedication, he retired in 1993 and they moved to Safford.
He pushed everyone he loved to work harder, do better, think ahead, go farther and never quit. There was No Quit in Him!!! He enjoyed watching sports, fishing and camping at Roosevelt Lake, teaching his grandsons to drive and work on their cars, and investing in the stock market. He was on every home project that any of his children and grandchildren had. He could build or fix anything. After retiring he made many memories traveling to different destinations. Some favorites included an RV trip to Alaska, multiple trips to Rocky Point and summers spent in Pinetop.
He was preceded in death by his Father, Mother, Stepfather Edd Whitecotton, 2 Sisters Marie Herbert and Wanda Lewis, his grandson Brian Brewer and Son-in-Law Dick Kerr. His Survivors include his wife Roberta of 67 years, his children Diana Kerr of Thatcher and Duane (Michelle) Brewer of Safford. Grandchildren Jared (Judy) McClain of Eden, Jason (Sara) McClain of Sierra Vista, Josh (Sheri) McClain of Pima and Ashley Broderick of Mesa. 10 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and another due on his birthday.
Trav was a very good husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed. A private family celebration of life is planned for later this spring.
