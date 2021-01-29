Una Mae Larson, a lifelong resident of the Gila Valley, peacefully entered into eternal life Thursday evening, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Caring Manor II Group Home in Queen Creek. Una Mae was 97.
Una Mae was born April 2, 1923, the sixth of 12 children born to George Albert Bigler and Harriett Emily Elmer in Central. She was a Safford schoolteacher for over 20 years.
Una Mae is survived by: her children, Claudia Morris, Narda Gause, Emily Knight, Judy Sheehan, Marilyn Spear, Joan Phillips, Rodney Larson, Valeri Blair and Teresa Williams; 45 grandchildren; 129 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren and two on the way. She was preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Bevan Larson; and her sons, George Smith and Jeff Larson.
Una Mae was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions, mostly in Primary and Sunday School and she loved to attend the temple. She also enjoyed to garden, bake and sew and shared her sweet peas, bread and cookies with family and friends and sewed and quilted many clothes and blankets for them as well as humanitarian causes.
Funeral services for Una Mae will be conducted Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center by President Todd Haynie of the Thatcher Stake. Concluding services will follow in the Central Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Those who would like to attend the services via Facebook Live can join on Vining Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2021, at 3 p.m. (MST).
