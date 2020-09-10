Val Charles Lee
Val Charles Lee, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Thursday afternoon, August 13, 2020, at the Haven of Safford. Val was 81.
A Celebration of Val’s Life will be conducted Saturday afternoon, September 12, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley” by Bishop Rex Bryce of the Thatcher Third Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
