Val Donna Montierth

Val Donna Montierth, a resident of Tucson and formerly of Safford, passed into rest early Saturday morning, February 19, 2022, at the Caring at Home in Tucson. Donna was 84.

Graveside services for Donna will be conducted Monday afternoon, February 28, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., at the Pima Cemetery, by Donna’s brother-in-law, Rick Denton.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Val Montierth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

