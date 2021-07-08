Varlyn Dee Kight
Varlyn Dee Kight, 90, of Pima, passed away in his home on July 4, 2021. His wife of 63 years was at his bedside at the time of his passing.
Dee was an avid outdoors man who spent much of his time camping, hunting or fishing with his family. One of his favorite areas was the Colorado Rockies where he taught his children a love for nature.
After graduation from Pima High School in 1949, Dee earned an associates degree in auto mechanics at Eastern Arizona College. Dee served in the Army during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic.
After his retirement from Delta Airlines, where he worked for 40 years as a lead mechanic, Dee spent many years as a camp ground host for the forest service on Mt. Graham. His favorite areas included Riggs Lake and Big Lake.
Dee was predeceased by: his parents; three brothers; five sisters; and a great-grandson.
He is survived by: his wife, Madeline; sons, Kendal (Sherry), Dennis (Gabi), David; and daughter, Pam (Butch); nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services for Varlyn will be conducted Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., at the Ft. Thomas Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Wyatt Palmer of the Ft. Thomas Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Pima Cemetery with military honors being conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, July 17, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Ft. Thomas Chapel Relief Society room.
The family asks that donations be made in memory of Varlyn D. Kight to: The Outdoor Experience 4 ALL
12826 South 38th Place, Phoenix, Arizona 85044, outdoorexpe
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.