VeNeice Williams, life-time resident of Safford, entered into eternity, joining her beloved husband Glyn, on Nov. 22, 2021. VeNeice was born on June 5, 1935, in Vernal, Utah to parents Lester Nielsen and Florence Merrell Nielsen with siblings Geneva, Brenda Joyce, Craig, David, Lorraine, Elosie, Paula, JaNeice, Kerry, Stewart, and Steven.
VeNeice earned her G.E.D. at Safford High School and later married and was sealed for all time to the love of her life, Glyn R. Williams in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on June 19, 1952. The couple was blessed with six children; Arlo, Mallene, Laurie, Doug, Kevin, and Cheryl.
Aside from raising her children and being a homemaker, VeNeice was very active in our community, always helping with one thing or another, such as Friend to Friend, God’s Pantry, Borderland Food, Tucson Commodities, and the Courier distribution for 18 years. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing piano, canning, serving others, selling the most Tupperware, and babysitting for many children in the community.
She was outgoing and never knew a stranger, helped everyone she could, was very generous and a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
One thing was for sure, VeNeice was always happy and had big smile on her face.
She is survived by her children Arlo (Jo Ann), Mallene (Bernie), Laurie (Elbert), Doug (Sandy), Kevin (Teresa), and Cheryl, her siblings Geneva (Jim), Lorraine, Craig (Wendy), David, and Brenda Joyce. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, and 65 great-grandchildren.
VeNeice was preceded in death by her beloved husband Glyn, her parents Lester and Florence Nielsen, her sisters Eloise, Paula, and JaNeice, and her brothers John, Kerry, Stewart, and Steven.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel and again on Saturday morning, Dec. 4 at 9 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Safford Stake Center. Interment will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of VeNeice Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.