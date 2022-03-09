Vera camargo, age 83 passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 10, 2020. She was born April 10, 1936 in Clifton, Arizona. She was the first daughter born to Jesus Gonzalez and Florence Mejia of Safford, Arizona.
Vera grew up in her dad’s tailor shop on Chase Creek in Clifton, he taught her to have a strong work ethic and that the customer always came first. After graduation from Safford High School she found a passion working for JCPenny’s. She eventually became the manager of the store in Clifton and once that store closed, managed the store in Safford.
She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, sister and grandmother and enjoyed many friends in Safford. Married to Manuel Camargo of Pima, they raised two sons, Daniel and Arthur. She had three grandchildren, Kurt, Kevin and Nicole, along with many nieces and nephews that brought great joy into her life. She is survived by her son Arthur, three sisters, Yolanda Levey, Lucy Rodriguez, Marie Goldstone and three brothers, Victor, Albert and Fred Gonzalez.
Vera was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She managed the gift shop and was a devoted Eucharistic Minister for the church. Her faith was an essential part of her life. Vera also loved gardening and grew a beautiful rose garden. She enjoyed walking in the desert with her dog Buttons and taking in nature’s beautiful sunsets.
Those wishing to honor her life can attend a memorial service held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church on April 8, 2022 at 11 am. Vera will be greatly missed as her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of many that knew her.