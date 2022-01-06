Purchase Access

Verna Bernice Laney Rapier passed away quietly in her sleep on the morning of January 3, 2022, at the age of 93.

Graveside services Verna will be conducted Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at the Ward Canyon Cemetery in Clifton.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Verna Rapier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

