It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Dunagan, 87, announce her passing on Oct. 6, 2022, at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Verna was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to Sylvia and Charles Pitts in Lamar, Ark.

After Verna graduated from high school she moved to California to live with her sister and brother-in-law. It was there that she met her future husband, Houston (Hoot) Dunagan of Clifton, Ariz. Once the loving couple were married, they made their home in Morenci, Ariz. In Morenci, they raised their two daughters Deborah and Erin Dunagan. Once Hoot retired, they moved to Sheldon, Ariz.

