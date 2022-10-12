It is with great sadness that the family of Verna Dunagan, 87, announce her passing on Oct. 6, 2022, at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Verna was born on Aug. 9, 1935, to Sylvia and Charles Pitts in Lamar, Ark.
After Verna graduated from high school she moved to California to live with her sister and brother-in-law. It was there that she met her future husband, Houston (Hoot) Dunagan of Clifton, Ariz. Once the loving couple were married, they made their home in Morenci, Ariz. In Morenci, they raised their two daughters Deborah and Erin Dunagan. Once Hoot retired, they moved to Sheldon, Ariz.
Verna attended Western New Mexico University, where she received her bachelor's degree. She continued her education at the University of Arizona where she obtained her master's degree in education. Verna taught school in Morenci for 25 years, then another five years in Duncan, Ariz., prior to her retirement.
Verna was a very active person. She and Hoot had a small cattle ranch that kept them very busy after retirement. She loved the great outdoors, taking her dogs for walks, gardening and doing yard work. Due to declining health in the past year. she was unable to do these things and greatly missed them.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Erin Dunagan; grandson Sam Roybal and his wife Cindy; grandson James S. Medford; her great grandchildren whom she adored, Christopher, Delicia, Emilio and Anthony Roybal, and her beloved fur baby Franklin.
Her loving husband, Houston "Hoot," preceded Verna in death, as did her daughter Deborah Dunagan, granddaughter Angela Medford, great grandson Samuel Roybal Jr., her parents and siblings.
Verna will be greatly missed; she was a feisty lil lady and a courageous fighter till the end.
