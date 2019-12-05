Veronica A. Lucero
Veronica A. Lucero, of Duncan, passed away peacefully at her home, with loved ones near Nov. 20, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1921, in Morenci to Concepcion Aguallo and Francisca Martinez Aguallo, with siblings, Lauro, Esperanza, Refugio, Ernesto, Martha, Rodolfo and Emma.
She graduated from Morenci High School in 1940 and married Daniel B. Lucero on Aug. 24, 1947. They were blessed with three children: Daniel Jr., Cynthia and Pearl.
Veronica was a wonderful homemaker, caring for her husband and children with love in her heart. She loved to sketch, work in her garden, dance and cook. Veronica was also a member of the Women’s Auxiliary, Post No. 28 in Clifton.
Veronica is survived by: her children, Daniel Lucero Jr., Cynthia (Albert) Romero and Pearl (Stephen) Guzzo; sisters, Martha (Jose) Rodriguez and Emma (Johnny) Gomez; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her loving husband, Daniel B. Lucero; her parents, Francisca and Concepcion Aguallo; her sister, Esperanza Mendoza Cura Luna; and her brothers, Ernesto Aguallo, Rodolfo Aguallo and Lauro Mendoza.
Services times were set for Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church, with a viewing at 9 a.m., the recitation of the rosary at 10 a.m., and was followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Interment followed the services in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
