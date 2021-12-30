Purchase Access

Vicente "Vinny" Bedolla, of Safford, entered into the eternities Sunday evening, December 26, 2021, at his residence. Vinny was 64.

Funeral services for Vinny will be conducted Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley," by Pastor Phil Tutor.

Family will receive friends Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

