Victor Manuel Reyes, a resident of Clifton, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, Aug. 21, 2021, with his wife, Margo, at his side. Victor was 64.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Victor is currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Victor Reyes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments