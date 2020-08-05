Victor Moreno, Sr., of Safford and a United States Navy veteran, entered into rest Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale. Vic was 75.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Vic will be celebrated Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel. Committal will follow in the Safford Cemetery with military honors being conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.
Rosary and prayers for Vic will be offered Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10 a.m., also at the church.
