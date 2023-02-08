Viola Leonesio

Viola entered in to rest peacefully with her family surrounding her in Tucson, AZ on December 10th.
She was born April 22 in Antonito, CO to Charlie & Ida Archuletta. At the age of 6 they moved to Morenci, AZ where she lived and attended school and graduated from Morenci High School in 1958.
After graduation she attended Adam State College and then a year later transferred to Arizona State University where she received her BA Degree in Business. While attending ASU she met the love of her life, Daniel Leonesio Jr. and they got married. They had two daughters, Desiree and Dawn.
Viola taught high school math at Mesa Community Schools, also in Texas and Hawaii. She loved sharing her faith in God and witnessing to others. She enjoyed dancing and spending time with her family and friends.
Viola is preceded in death by her parents Charlie & Ida, and her husband Daniel Leonesio, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Desiree’ Sesma, Dawn (Doug) Michell, Sister, Charlotte Montoya. Grandchildren, Destinee Sesma, Coby & Josiah Michell and Great-Grandchildren, Melody & Kaia.
There will be a private “Celebration of Life” ceremony with her immediate family on Feb 11th in Tucson, AZ.
