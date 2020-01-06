Viola Madge Lofgreen-Moffett
Viola Madge Lofgreen-Moffett, a resident of Pima, entered into life eternal Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2020, at her residence, with her family at her side. Madge was 87.
Madge was born May 4, 1932, in Eden, the daughter of Thomas and Etha Marvin Colvin. At the age of 9, her family relocated to Colorado. While there, she was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In 1946, the family returned to Eden, where she finished her formal education at Pima High School.
Following her graduation, Madge met and soon married Lewel Jarrett “Cotton” Lofgreen. They were married Dec. 8, 1950.
Throughout her lifetime she worked many jobs, including Brown’s Café in Safford, Pollock’s Western Wear, Kempton Chevrolet and the Graham County Assessor’s Office.
In 1986, Madge suffered a great loss as her beloved husband, “Cotton,” passed away. She later remarried to Loren Moffett in 1987.
Madge was well known for her keen intellect and her kindness, generosity and love of serving others.
Madge leaves behind: her children, Sue Claridge, Etha Bartlett (Mickey), Dan Lofgreen (Deb), Granger (Shay) and Zarina Ahlstrom (Jeff); a sister, Pearl Cauthen; her brother, Tom Colvin (Harriet); 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Madge was predeceased by: her husbands, L.J. “Cotton” Lofgreen and Loren Moffett; an infant son, Wayne; her son-in-law, Ron Claridge; her mother and father, Levora and T.H. Colvin; a brother Jay Dee Colvin; and her sisters, Dorothy Colvin and Mildren McGregor.
Funeral services for Madge will be conducted Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center by Bishop Craig O’Donnal, of the Safford Fifth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from noon until 12:45 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Safford Stake Center Relief Society Room.
The family suggests donations in Madge’s memory be made to the Mount Graham Safe House, 1601 S. 20th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.