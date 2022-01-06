Purchase Access

Virgil Kay Wilkins, of Springville, Utah and formerly of Thatcher, returned to his loving Heavenly Father on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Virgil was 85.

Funeral services for Virgil are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

