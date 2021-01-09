Virginia G. Rios quietly passed away on Jan. 6, 2021 in Marana, Arizona. She was born in Morenci, Arizona on Dec. 28, 1930, to parents Manuel Gonzales and Paulita Duran. Virginia is the oldest of four children. She attended Morenci area schools.
She was very active as a den mother of Cub Scouts, Holy Cross Church religious class instructor, and employed by Morenci Schools as a teachers-aide. When her husband retired, they relocated to Solomon, Arizona where she lived for 31 years. In her retirement years, Virginia enjoyed gardening, needlework, sewing, quilting, cake decorating, and reading.
She was active in the American Legion Post 95 Women’s Auxiliary, District President and Department, Children and Youth, POW-MIA Department Chair-woman, Department Community Service, a member of the 8 & 40 Veteran Foreign War Women's Auxiliary, Solomon Beneficio Propio, Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish as a eucharistic minister, visited and comforted the sick and elderly, religious class instructor, March of Dimes, Pride of Safford Award for her work in the community, attended Eastern Arizona College, BloodMobile volunteer, a member of Mt. Graham Regional Hospital Women's Auxiliary for 30 years, recently publicity officer for the Annual Christmas House for 15 years, she volunteered at the Mt. Graham Regional Hospital Hospice Program for 19 years, and Haven of Safford Nursing Home.
Virginia is survived by her two sons; Frank (Debra) Rios of Queen Creek, AZ, and David Anthony (Susan) Rios of Marana, AZ, and a brother Gilbert Gonzales of Thatcher, AZ. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Ascencion (Pelon) and parents Manuel and Paulita, sons Thomas and Raul, brother Joe, and sister Irene.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.