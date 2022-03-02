Virginia "Ginny" Peck of Thatcher passed away on February 25, 2022, at her home with her loving husband Kent at her side. Ginny was born on March 2, 1948, in Phoenix, Arizona to parents John Lorin Wright and Ethel Peterson Wright, later joined by her brother John.
Ginny was raised in Wickenburg, Arizona graduating from Wickenburg High School in 1966. She went on to attend Maricopa Technical Institute where she earned her certification as a Medical Laboratory Technician. Ginny soon began working at the Wickenburg Community Hospital.
During her time in Wickenburg, she met Kent Peck and the two were married on April 1, 1978. They blended their family with three children Eric and Ian Vanderbloemen and Aaron Peck. The family moved to Thatcher where Ginny began working for Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. She worked in that field for more than 40 years.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents John and Ethel Wright.
She is survived by her loving husband Kent Peck of Thatcher, her sons Eric (Anita) Vanderbloeman of Clifton, AZ, Ian (Amiee) Vanderbloeman of Tucson, AZ, and Aaron Peck of Thatcher, her brother John Wright of Prescott Valley, AZ, 12 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
