Virginia Graciela Tellez
Virginia Graciela Tellez, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday August 27, 2020 while surrounded by family in Alpine, Arizona.
Her passing inspires family with her strong lifelong spiritual beliefs and unselfish desire for others which helps to calm and comfort us as she enters eternal life.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Arturo O. Tellez (2005) and her eldest son, Donaciano “Chano” Tellez (2019).
Born in Cumpas, Sonora, Mexico in 1930, she was the sixth of seven children, two girls and five boys. She was raised in Agua Prieta, Sonora where at the age of 16 became a school teacher of third graders by selection from the school administrator. As her working years of teaching passed, it was then she met her husband and after their marriage (August 4, 1951) moved to Morenci, Arizona. Here is where she raised her children and as a homemaker was involved in many community efforts, helping the schools, church and baseball league functions and kept our West Fork summer fishing camps in order. We could have not enjoyed these fishing trips without her motherly care. One of her passions was attending as many league baseball games to watch her sons play. Her support for baseball games was unmatched. She continued to attend her youngest son Mando’s games, not as he played but as a current coach for both High School baseball and Arizona Diamondbacks Baseball Academy for youngsters. She also enjoyed craft works creating some of the most beautiful pieces of needlework, flower arrangements, glue crafts and bead works which are spread among family and friends.
After retirement both she and Arturo moved to Phoenix where they lived for 10 years. Eventually they moved to Tucson to get closer to family where she was residing up until her passing.
She is survived by her five remaining children, Arturo ( Denise), Rosalva ( Benny), Arny (Debra), Eddie (Maria) and youngest Mando ( Debbie) – 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, all whom loved her dearly.
Service arrangements have been put on hold due to COVID-19, yet the family plans a celebration in Spring of 2021 to spread ashes in the Hannagan Meadow area and at West Fork of the Black River.
Due to COVID-19, services are pending.