Von Lutz, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life early Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at his residence with his daughter, Tianna, at his bedside.

Private family graveside services for Von will be conducted Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Thatcher Cemetery by Bishop Tom Palmer of the Thatcher Seventh Ward. Military honors will be conferred by the Gila Valley Veterans Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

Service information

Mar 28
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 28, 2020
12:00AM
Thatcher Cemetery
3944 West Eighth Street
Thatcher, AZ 85552
