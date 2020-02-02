W. Max Moeller, 99, of Safford, passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2020, at his home. Max was born Feb. 8, 1920, to Walter A. and F. Hazel (Murphy) Moeller at home in Maquoketa Township District No. 1, known as Stoney Point, Jackson County, Iowa.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa on Feb. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Max grew up on a farm during the Depression and attended the Maquoketa Township District No. 7 rural school on the Seven Hills Road east of Maquoketa. He enjoyed roller skating during his teens and graduated from Maquoketa High School in 1938.
He served in the United States Navy as a radio technician, first class aboard the AKA1 USS Arcturus during World War II from March 1942 to November 1945.
After the war, Max worked at Clinton Engines and his own auto trim business in Maquoketa. He moved his family from Iowa to Arizona in 1961 where he worked in real estate and managed his own businesses.
In 1992, he moved to Safford, Arizona where he bought and sold a few houses that he designed. Max was always busy with projects and trying to figure out ways he could use what he had to make something else. He used the Internet to correspond with family and friends around the country via e-mail.
Max was preceded in death by: his first wife, Lois Ann (Knorr); daughter, Caroline Jane; parents, Walter and Hazel Moeller; second wife, Janet (McCutcheon); and sisters, Alene Ternus and Lola Morris.
Max is survived by: his children, Donna Joy (Bill) Deffenbaugh, of Prescott, Mark (Karen) Moeller, of Flagstaff, Amy (Marlin) Pickett of Lancaster, Calif., Larry (Della) Moeller, of Safford, and David (Michell) Moeller, of Safford; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.