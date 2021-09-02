Walter Leroy Miller of Pima, Arizona passed into eternity on Aug. 31, 2021, at the age of 82. Walter was born on Nov. 25, 1938, to his two loving parents, Andrew and Kathleen Branson Miller and he joined his three siblings, Andrew, Kathleen and Saundra. He was a member of the community since 2008 and a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Walter attended high school in Redding, California and then enrolled in the National Guard in 1957 where he served as a supply tech for the Navy. That same year he married his eternal companion, Cleo Lorraine Branson. They were blessed with children: Greco Ray, Janet Lorraine, Aaron C.S., and Amanda. After serving in the National Guard he worked as a house painter to support his family.
He served nine missions for his church: one full-time mission, three stake missions, and one temple mission. Walter was passionate about many things in life, he loved his family endlessly, studying the scriptures, rock hunting, and woodworking. He was the Grand Champion of teasing and described as kind and gentle and always having a smile on his face. Walter greeted everyone he met with words of kindness. His favorite sayings were “Serve God with all your might, mind, and strength,” and “Live today so you have no regrets tomorrow.” His loving wife Cleo said “Sixty-five years of life with Leroy had its ups and downs, but it was a lovely journey that I would gladly take again.”
Walter is survived by his loving wife Cleo, and his sons Greco and Aaron C.S. He is also survived by his siblings Andrew A. (Patsy) Miller of Hurricane, UT, and Kathleen Boice of Safford, AZ, 13 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Kathleen Miller and his daughters Janet and Amanda.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, at the Bryce Cemetery beginning at 3 p.m.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546 - 928-428-1740 - www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
