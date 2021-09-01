Wanda Schaff Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wanda SchaffWanda Schaff, of Safford, entered into rest Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021, at her residence with her family around her. She was 75.Services for Wanda are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Schaff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wanda Schaff Condolence Arrangement Funeral Home Date Rest Residence Load comments Most Popular Leslie Ann Crawford Graham County man, 86, booked on aggravated assault, weapons offense The results are in Teen dating violence doesn't just happen elsewhere Busy first week for interim town manager in Duncan Victor (Peanuts) Reyes Two more Duncan-area residents lose lives to COVID-19 School children being credited with local rise in COVID-19 cases Thatcher Eagles dominate Sahuarita Mustangs in season opener Victor C. Reyes Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Eastern Arizona Courier Get the latest digital edition from the Copper Era You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists