Ward Calvin Weaver Jr., a resident of Thatcher, peacefully entered into eternal life Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020 at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Ward was 73.
Ward was born Dec. 20, 1947 in El Paso, Texas to Ward Calvin Weaver Sr. and Edna Rae Jellinghausen. He was the middle child of three siblings.
Following high school, he enlisted in the Coast Guard and served for a number of years. He attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a bachelor degree in Industrial Arts. Later, he certified in elementary and special education. On Sept. 12, 1981 he married his sweetheart, Vicki Ann Haws, in the Mesa, Arizona Temple. Together, they have six children and seven grandchildren.
Ward served in various church callings including: Home Teacher, Executive Secretary, Elders Quorum President and Bishop. He also served in the Gila Valley Temple alongside his wife, Vicki, for 10 years.
He served the community as a board member for GCRC. He lived to serve his family, church, and the community by getting to know everyone he met. For 14 years, Ward and Vicki owned and operated Safford Supervised Care, an assisted living care home, where they also raised their six children.
He is survived by his loving wife,Vicki, of 39 years, his brother, Bob Weaver, his sister, Sharron Huish, and his children, Keri (Darren) Dautel (previous marriage), Colton (Brooke) Weaver, Jacob Weaver, Devani Weaver, Taryn (Brodee) Summers, Kyle (Shelly) Weaver, Jaala (William) Kalmar, 18 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Edna Weaver and infant brothers Terry and Joseph.
Funeral services for Ward will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Vining Funeral Home. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021 from 10-10:45 am at Vining Funeral Home.
We encourage those who would like to attend the services to do so via Facebook Live on Vining Funeral Home’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral