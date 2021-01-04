Ward Calvin Weaver Jr., a resident of Thatcher, peacefully entered into eternal life Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020, at the Mount. Graham Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Ward was 73.
Ward was born Dec. 20, 1947 in El Paso, Texas to Ward Calvin Weaver Sr. and Edna Rae Jellinghausen. He was the middle child of three siblings.
Following high school, he enlisted in the Coast Guard and served for a number of years. Ward attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts. Later, he certified in elementary and special education. On Sept. 12, 1981, Ward married his sweetheart, Vicki Ann Haws, in the Mesa Arizona Temple. Together, they have six children and seven grandchildren.
Ward served in various church callings including: Home Teacher, Executive Secretary, Elders Quorum President and Bishop. He also served in the Gila Valley Temple alongside his wife, Vicki, for 10 years.
He served the community as a board member for GCRC. He lived to serve his family, church, and the community by getting to know everyone he met. For 14 years, Ward and Vicki owned and operated Safford Supervised Care, an assisted living care home, where they also raised their six children.
Ward is survived by: his loving wife, Vicki of 39 years; his brother, Bob Weaver; his sister, Sharron Huish; and his children, Keri Dautel (Darren) (previous marriage), Colton Weaver (Brooke), Jacob Weaver, Devani Weaver, Taryn Summers (Brodee), Kyle Weaver (Shelly), Jaala Kalmar (William); eighteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Ward was preceded in death by: his parents, Ward and Edna Weaver; and infant brothers, Terry and Joseph.
Funeral services for Ward will be conducted Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home "Chapel of the Valley" by Bishop Rhett Dodge of the Thatcher First Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
The family encourages those who would like to attend the services to join via Facebook Live on the Vining Funeral Home's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/viningfuneral, Wednesday morning, Jan. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. (MST)
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.